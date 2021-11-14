Riverside police

Police Responding to Burglary Find 2 Bodies in Riverside Apartment

Police in suburban Riverside say that they discovered the bodies of two individuals inside of a residence Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the first block of Forest Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. for reports of a possible burglary inside one of the units.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they discovered two individuals inside of the residence, both of whom were unresponsive. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Police believe that the incident is an isolated one, and that no ongoing threat exists to the community.

Local

Peoria Police 7 mins ago

Illinois Boy Dies Days After Being Hit While Riding Bike

NBC 5 Missing Persons 2 hours ago

68-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Chicago Lawn

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Riverside police in investigating the deaths. No cause of death has yet been released, and police have not released any information on the identity of the individuals.

This article tagged under:

Riverside policeRiverside
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us