Police Responding to Burglary Find 2 Bodies in Riverside Apartment

Police in suburban Riverside say that they discovered the bodies of two individuals inside of a residence Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the first block of Forest Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. for reports of a possible burglary inside one of the units.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they discovered two individuals inside of the residence, both of whom were unresponsive. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, and pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

Police believe that the incident is an isolated one, and that no ongoing threat exists to the community.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Riverside police in investigating the deaths. No cause of death has yet been released, and police have not released any information on the identity of the individuals.