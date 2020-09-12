Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Chicago Police

A person is in custody after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Chicago police Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 11500 block of South Wentworth at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a suspect allegedly fired shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire, but did not strike anyone, including the suspect, authorities said.

After the exchange of gunfire, a SWAT team was called to the scene to resolve the situation, and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

No one was hurt in the incident, and Chicago police are continuing their investigation.