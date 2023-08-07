Suspect held without bail in stabbing death of Oak Forest woman

A Tinley Park man charged in the stabbing death of an Oak Forest woman was ordered held without bond on Monday, according to authorities.

Chad Oster, 36, is charged with first-degree in connection with the deadly stabbing of Lauren Pikor, 30, according to prosecutors.

The incident was reported at around 10:14 p.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Diamond Lane. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the address and found Pikor, who had been stabbed, lying in the roadway, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The next day, Oster was taken into custody following a lengthy standoff in the 18200 block of Glen Swilly Circle in Tinley Park, according to police.

Court documents revealed that Pikor previously sought an order of protection against Oster, which was issued in March of 2021 and extended to May 26, 2023. Oster appeared at an initial court hearing on Monday where a Cook County judge ordered that he remain in custody without bond.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 31.