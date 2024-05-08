2 killed, 1 critically hurt after dump truck rolls over in Wauconda

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies remain on scene after a dump truck rolled over on a suburban Wauconda roadway, leaving two people dead and a third critically injured.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Chardon Road on Wednesday morning.

Details have not yet emerged on what caused the crash, but two people were killed in the collision, with a third hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Total Traffic, Fairfield Road will remain closed in both directions between Gilmer Road and Route 60 “for an extended period of time” for an investigation and crash cleanup to take place.

No further information was available, and we will update this story with details throughout the day.