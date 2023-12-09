Suspect at-large after Waukegan bank robbery Saturday

A man robbed a suburban Bank of America location Saturday before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Waukegan Road in suburban Waukegan.

A suspect displayed a note demanding money from a teller, implying that he had a weapon. The suspect escaped the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35 years old and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He is estimated to stand 5-feet-10 inches tall, with medium build.

The suspect had brown hair and a scruffy beard, along with heavy acne scarring on his face, police said. The suspect wore a dark-colored baseball hat, along with a long-sleeved, button-down shirt and dark jeans.

No injures were reported, and no further information was available.