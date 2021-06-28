St. Charles

Suspect Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting Outside St. Charles Nightclub

A 22-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a suburban nightclub that left one person dead and three others injured.

According to authorities, Michael Carwell approached two individuals outside of Trilogy Nightclub, located in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway, at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Carwell then allegedly opened fire, striking both individuals and two others. Kahlief McCallister, one of the individuals shot, later died from his injuries. Three others were hospitalized, according to authorities.

Carwell was identified as a suspect on Sunday, and was taken into custody later in the day. He appeared in Kane County bond court on Monday, and bail was set at $3 million.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the case, along with three felony counts of attempted murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to prosecutors.  

His next court appearance is set for July 16.

