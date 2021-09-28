Surveillance Video Shows Moments Before Woman Killed in Gresham Crash Tuesday

A woman is dead and a man and infant were injured after a driver ran a red light and crashed into a building in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 26-year-old man driving a Chrysler 300 ran a red light at 81st Street and Racine Avenue just after 10 a.m. A Chevrolet Impala, driven by another man, hit the Chrysler in the intersection, causing it to spin out.

The Chrysler then hit a woman in the crosswalk, before slamming into Dirty Bird Southern Kitchen.

"We heard a loud boom. I looked up at the monitor inside the store, and I saw a car jump the curb here," said Jovan Smith, who owns the liquor store next door. "I felt helpless because [there was] gas coming out like water."

The crash sparked a gas leak. Smith said he evacuated his employees and customers while calling 911.

Chicago police say the pedestrian, a 52-year-old woman, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced.

The driver of the Impala suffered a broken arm and was trannsported to an area hospital. An infant in the vehicle was also injured and transported in serious condition.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Citations are pending in the case, according to Chicago police.

"This is a very sad day for the community because the young lady is from the community. Her husband is from the community. My heart and prayers go out to her family," said Smith.

James Sanders, the chef and owner of Dirty Bird Southern Kitchen said in a statement to NBC 5 he is "praying for the victim's family."