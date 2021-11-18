Surveillance Video From Louis Vuitton Oak Brook Store Shows Multiple Suspects Stealing Merchandise

The Oak Brook Police Department is currently investigating a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a chaotic crowd of people wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts bursting into the store, then quickly running throughout and snatching merchandise before leaving.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene in three separate vehicles. A dollar amount of merchandise taken is currently pending a full inventory count.

This case is under investigation at this time and no other information is currently

available. Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@oak-brook.org.

This is the second retail theft in suburban OakBrook in a week. On Nov. 13, four adults and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $15,000 worth of cologne from an Ulta Beauty store in the area.