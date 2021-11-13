6 Accused of Stealing 153 Bottles of Cologne Worth Nearly $15K From Oak Brook Ulta Beauty Store

Six people, four adults and two juveniles, have been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $15,000 worth of cologne from the Ulta Beauty store in suburban Oak Brook, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The four adult suspects - Peaches Johnson, 29, Kamal Hoskins, 25, Roy Crane, 21 and Darnell Profit,19, appeared in court Saturday where a judge sent bond at $175,000 for Johnson and $100,000 for Hoskins, Crane and Profit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The six suspects have each been charged with one count of burglary, a class 2 felony and one count of retail theft, a class 3 felony, prosecutors stated.

At approximately 5:44 p.m. on Friday, the Oak Brook Police Department received information from the Chicago Police Department that a vehicle suspected of being involved in "illegal activity" earlier that day was in front of the Ulta Beauty store, 2155 22nd St.

According to prosecutors, five male subjects, all wearing hoodies and ski masks, allegedly ran into the store and worked together to clear the shelves of cologne and place the items in garbage bags.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled the scene.

A short time later, officers with the Hinsdale Police Department located the vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 294 and took the suspects into custody, according to the news release.

The six suspects are accused of stealing a total of 153 bottles of cologne worth nearly $15,000.

The two juveniles are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Sunday morning. The four adults are set to be arraigned the same day.