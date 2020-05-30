Superintendent David Brown Patrols Streets of Chicago as Protests Continue

As demonstrations continue in downtown Chicago, Police Superintendent David Brown is patrolling with his officers as they try to retain control of the crowds in the Loop.

In photos posted to the Chicago Police Department’s Twitter feed, Brown was seen near Trump Tower directing the officers as they tried to keep protesters from storming the building:

Happening now: Superintendent David Brown is out with his officers at the downtown protest. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/fMv9aHej02 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, Brown had joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot in calling for peaceful protests on Saturday, saying that “lawlessness has no place in this country” and that his department was seeking to allow for protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights while trying to keep other residents and businesses safe.

“We think we hit the right tone as it relates to allowing those who want to express their First Amendment right and crossing the line to property damage and violence,” he said.

Brown’s words have mostly fallen on deaf ears as protesters have looted stores, smashed windows and vandalized police cars throughout the downtown area. Video taken by Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope showed looters smashing windows and breaking into the Nike store on Michigan Avenue, while other reporters shared photos and videos of burned-out police cars.