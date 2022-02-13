Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch on TV and Stream Online

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to take the field in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, with the Bengals looking for their first-ever championship and the Rams for their first title in more than 20 years.

For the second year in a row, a team will have home-field advantage in the game, as the Rams will play in the familiar environs of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The big game will air on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth announcing. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Central time.

NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 Super Bowl but the network swapped years in order to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics on the air on the same day.

For those looking to stream the matchup, there are multiple options.

The Super Bowl can be be streamed live on Peacock’s premium tier as well as the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Fire TV and more.

With the first Super Bowl set to be played in shiny, new SoFi Stadium, Jim Everett talks about why it's a standout among other NFL stadiums.

While many are undoubtedly interested in seeing the Bengals take on the Rams, star-studded musical acts are always a big part of Super Bowl Sunday - especially the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg will headline this year's show.

Other musical performers include Mickey Guyton, who will sing the national anthem prior to kickoff, and Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko, who will sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of the anthem.

After the game wraps up, stay tuned for coverage of the Winter Olympics, and then the NBC 5 News, which will air at 11 p.m.