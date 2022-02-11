What to Know About the Rare Five-Plane Super Bowl Flyover

Before Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow drop back and let the football fly for the Rams and Bengals in the Super Bowl, a first-of-its-kind flyover will soar over Southern California.

Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service are scheduled to fly over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood at the end of the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight is a nod to the armed service branch’s evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.

Here's what to know about the historic flyover.

What kind of planes are in the Super Bowl pregame flyover?

The five planes in the flyover represent different eras, from the World War II P-51 Mustang to the modern day F-35 Lightning. Below, you’ll find the lineup for Sunday’s flyover. Click on the links for a fact sheet.

When is the Super Bowl pregame flyover?

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. California time. Several pre-game festivities are in the works, leading up to the national anthem and flyover. The flyover will happen somewhere between 3 p.m. and kickoff.

Are there other ways to watch the flyover?

Yes. The Air Force will provide a pre-game stream from the formation as the pilots get into position. Click here at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Which plane will lead the Super Bowl flyover formation?

A storied example of one of the most storied military aircraft in history will lead Sunday’s flyover. Before it became known as “Wee Willy II,” the P-51 Mustang in the Super Bowl formation entered service during World War II and was in several Air National Guard units. The plane went into private ownership and became an air racer, setting the World Speed Record in 1979 for piston engines. It was heavily damaged in a crash later that year, but parts were restored and combined with pieces from other P-51s. The plane’s paint scheme and name are in honor of the original “Wee Willie,” a P-51 Mustang flown in one of the premier Mustang Groups of WWII, the 357th Fighter Group known as the Yoxford Boys.

Who will pilot the lead plane in the Super Bowl flyover?

“Wee Willy II” will be piloted by Steve Hinton, president of Planes of Fame Air Museum and a Heritage Flight pilot. He has been a member of the group since its founding in 1997. This will be his final Heritage Flight with the program.

What is the Heritage Flight Foundation?

The Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit that was formed in 2010 with the mission of providing military aircraft flights to the public. The performances also showcase modern aircraft, which often fly alongside vintage planes from the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War eras.

When did Super Bowl flyovers start?

The first Super bowl pregame flyover was organized by World War II veteran and NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle. The formation soared over Miami’s Orange Bowl for Super Bowl II between the Green Bay Packers and the Oakland Raiders in 1968.

Who will sign the Super Bowl national anthem?

Country music star Mickey Guyton be on the Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem. R&B hitmaker Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.” Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language.

How much do flyovers cost?

The Air Force performs about 1,000 flyovers per year. They’re done at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as time-over-target training for pilots, air crew and ground control team members, according to the Heritage Flight Foundation.