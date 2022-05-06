Sunny, Comfortable Weekend Ahead of 80-Degree Temperatures

Pleasant conditions and sunny skies are poised to make a return this weekend, but the situation won't even compare to the summer-like weather anticipated early next week.

Saturday will begin with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s before ascending to a high of 60 degrees later on. The area will likely see sunny skies overall and cooler temperatures along the lakefront, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Temperatures are slated to rise Sunday, with a high of 65 degrees expected, though some will experience breezy conditions.

Then, as the work week begins, it'll begin to feel like summer.

The region will experience unseasonable warmth over the course of several days, with temperatures in the 80s and some areas even nearing 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmer conditions will settle in Monday, with the high temperature nearing 80 degrees. It'll get even hotter Tuesday as a high of 86 degrees is expected.

Wednesday will be another day of warmth, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s. The summer-like conditions won't go away anytime soon as the heat will continue both Thursday and Friday.

After that, there may be some precipitation on the horizon.

Saturday is poised to see a high temperature of 80 degrees with the possibility of showers.