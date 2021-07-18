‘Sundays on State' Brings Outdoor Street Fest to The Loop This Weekend

"Sundays on State" returns this weekend in The Loop, as Chicago prepares to shut down several of its busiest streets this summer to make room for outdoor dining and live music.

On State Street from Madison to Lake, the street fest will close to cars for live performances and outdoor dining on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's this Sunday's full lineup from performances and activities to dining and shopping.

According to Chicago officials, the free performances will feature a wide array of art forms, including disc jockeys, dancers and ensembles, as well as a fitness class.

"‘Sundays on State’ will offer the perfect opportunity for connection and celebration as the City continues its full reopening and recovery,” said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards.

This Sunday, there will be face painting, homemade pottery for sale, popcorn outside the theater, yoga classes and food trucks, among over 80 activities and events along State Street.

Here's what's allowed inside, according to the website:

Leashed, "well-behaved" dogs

Strollers

Bicycles, scooters and skateboards

Lawn chairs, blankets and other seating

Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages

Organizers noted that outside alcohol, weapons and vehicles are not allowed inside the perimeter of the street fest.

"Sundays on State" will also be held on the following dates: July 25, Aug. 8, 22, 29, Sept. 5, 12.

Michigan Avenue and LaSalle Street will also close on select days over the next couple months, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

"Meet Me on The Mile" is a set of activations along Michigan Avenue in the summer and fall featuring performances, family activities, outdoor dining and shopping spots, the mayor's office said.

We’re thrilled to invite visitors back to the Mag Mile this summer to experience its vibrancy and magic in new and surprising ways with ‘Meet Me on The Mile,” said Dan Russell, chair of The Magnificent Mile Association.

On Tuesdays during lunchtime this summer, Chicago will start "Lunch on LaSalle," blocking off LaSalle Street in front of the Board of Trade building for dining outside.

The new Central City Recovery Roadmap is a plan from the mayor's office and other Chicago leadership to better the city's economy after the impacts from the pandemic over the past year.

Chicago, along with the rest of Illinois, entered a full reopening and Phase 5 of the state's reopening plan, removing capacity limits and most coronavirus mitigations.

"Our city cannot fully bounce back from the pandemic until the cultural, retail and financial engines that power our economy are able to return at full capacity," Lightfoot said.