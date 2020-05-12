Suburban Woman Found Unresponsive on Her Patio Was Killed by Her Dog: Autopsy

Authorities say a woman found unresponsive outside of her home over the weekend died as a result of injuries sustained when she was attacked by her dog.

Fox Lake police were called to a home of a woman found unresponsive outside her home on May 9.

Upon arrival, police found 52-year-old Lisa Urso, of Ingleside, on the patio of her home.

Tuesday, officials revealed that a preliminary autopsy indicated she died as a result of injuries from a dog attack, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Police believe it was her French Bulldog that attacked her inside the residence. Urso was able to exit the home, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries on the patio. Toxicology results are pending.

"The investigation into her death continues by our office and the Fox Lake Police Department,” stated Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner.

“We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy,” he added.

