Suburban Police Officer Helps Good Samaritan Pull Man From Fox River

A police officer in suburban Algonquin helped a Good Samaritan to rescue a man from the Fox River Friday evening, according to authorities.

Police say that at approximately 7:17 p.m. Friday evening, officers and the Algonquin Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were dispatched to the Fox River near Illinois Route 62 to help rescue a man from the water.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a Good Samaritan attempting to pull the man from the water, and an officer joined in to help bring the man safely to shore.

The unidentified man was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital, where he is currently in serious condition, according to authorities.

An investigation into the incident is pending, but at this time it is not believed that foul play was involved.

