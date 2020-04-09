Suburban Mundelein Teen’s Homework Assignment Goes Viral

Chloe Langford, a seventh grader in suburban Mundelein, is not one to brag, even with her new, coronavirus-inspired song a viral video on YouTube.

"She's a reluctant celebrity," said Paul Langford, Chloe's father. "Her mom and I are more excited than she is."

Not only does Chloe sing, she plays several instrument and participates in choir and band at her school, Carl Sandburg Middle School. So it’s not surprising she wanted to write a song for the homework assignment, and she enlisted her music producer dad to help.

"We just started writing down phrases and then when we saw the words, we starting thinking of rhythms," said Paul Langford.

Chloe says she has never done anything quite like this.

"I have messed around on the piano and written some stuff, but I never posted something on Facebook and gotten interviewed," the middle school student said.

In just four days, the YouTube video, called "All Day Long (The Coronavirus Song)", reached more than 60 thousand views, which is shocking to Chloe.

"I thought it was only going to be a couple of my friends' parents on Facebook," she said.