Chicago Police

Suburban Man Charged With Impersonating Chicago Police Sergeant

A Lisle man allegedly impersonated a Chicago police sergeant several times on the Near West Side.

Vincent Richardson, 26, faces three felony counts of false personation of an officer, Chicago police said Thursday.

He allegedly impersonated an officer on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, police said. A police spokesperson was unable to provide more details about the incident.

Richardson was arrested Tuesday in Lisle after he was identified as someone who impersonated a CPD sergeant in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

