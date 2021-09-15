Suburban Man Arrested, Charged With DUI After Head-On Crash With School Bus

A suspect is in custody after police say he crashed head-on into a school bus while under the influence of drugs on Wednesday morning.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old Cary resident was driving eastbound on Crystal Lake Avenue just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday when his car drifted over the center line of the roadway.

The vehicle then collided head-on with a school bus, which was driving westbound at the time of the crash.

One child suffered a minor injury, and was released to their parents after the crash.

The suspect in the case was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, then was airlifted to Libertyville after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

The man is now facing several charges in the case, including driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cannabis by a driver, and of operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone.

He was also cited for failure to reduce speed and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said.