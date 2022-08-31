Suburban Library Standing By Its Decision To Hold Drag Queen Bingo Night For Teens

Despite backlash from some community members, the Downers Grove Library says it has no plans to cancel a scheduled drag queen bingo night for teenagers later this year.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 11 at the library, coinciding with "National Coming Out Day."

The program is for teenagers in 7th through 12th grade, and will feature a drag performer named Aurora Divine calling bingo numbers and performing songs.

The library says registration is full, and that there’s now a waiting list. The library says it’s gotten lots of feedback and questions from the community about the program, but insisted that the performance will be age-appropriate and has been discussed at length with librarians specially trained and educated to work with teens.

Library Director Julie Milavec defended the scheduled program, saying representation matters.

“Many patrons have requested we cancel it,” she said. “We do not plan to cancel drag queen bingo, (because) doing so would be negligent to our diverse community.”

Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt is the parent of a first grader in the community, and also supports the program.

“I think it is wonderful opportunity for young folks to be able to feel like they are represented, “she said. “Of course not every program is going to be for you, but there needs to be program for everyone and everyone should feel as though they have representation."

Terry Newsome with Parents Involved in Education says the event is not the right fit for the public library.

“This is more 'putting it in our face' for political statement – than for the children,” Newsome said.

The library says an anonymous resident is providing the funding for the event. Officials say they are engaged in talks with Downers Grove Police to be present the night of the performance.