Suburban high school facing lawsuit from former hockey player alleging bullying, sexual harassment from teammates

A lawsuit on behalf of a former student-athlete at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox has been filed against the school, alleging the student was the victim of bullying and sexual harassment by members of the school's hockey team.

"They did not practice what they preach, to put it very bluntly," attorney Steven Glink said.

Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox is facing a lawsuit alleging that a former hockey player on the school's team was bullied and sexually harassed by his teammates, NBC Chicago's Evrod Cassimy reports.

Glink's clients, the student and his father, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed on Dec. 28.

According to court documents, hockey players on the Providence Catholic team would make sexually explicit comments about the student's body.

"At one point somebody tried to put their hands down his pants and they rubbed his backside," said Glink. "There was name calling, blaming him for poor play."

Glink added that the bullying and harassment was "very pervasive," saying that two or three teammates would engage in the behavior "every day."

The complaint details reports made to the school by the son and parents, including calls to police.

In December 2022, the unidentified student attempted suicide in wake of the harassment.

"He felt so hopeless and so desperate, that was his last resort," Glink said.

In addition to the school, coaches, counselors, the school's dean and president Fr. John Merkelis are all named in the lawsuit.

Merkelis released a statement regarding the lawsuit on Wednesday.

"We were saddened to learn that a lawsuit was recently filed against Providence by a former student and his father regarding allegations of misconduct related to our hockey program…. I wish to assure all in the community that if an investigation reveals that any student is subject to harassment, Providence will take swift action to ensure it stops and immediately discipline all wrongdoers," Merkelis said.

Glink said that the harassment and bullying the student faced is the responsibility of the school.

According to Glink, the student left Providence Catholic High School and now attends a public high school. The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages plus additional fees.