Suburban High School Coach Charged With Child Pornography Possession

A Darien man who was employed as an assistant girls' track coach at Downers Grove South High School has been charged with possession of child pornography, officials said.

According to officials, Glenn Clifford Messmer, 46, interacted with at least two minors and solicited child sexual abuse material from them over the course of several months in 2022.

In one instance, Messmer had provided specific instructions to a minor as to how produce the material he desired.

Documents revealed that Messmer had paid the minors through CashApp, and had exchanged child sexual abuse material through Telegram and Snapchat.

A search warrant was executed at Messmer's Darien home on Tuesday, when officers identified multiple images and videos of child pornography on a computer in the residence.

Messmer is currently being held in federal custody, with his charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison in the event of a conviction.

A statement from Community High School District 99 in Downers Grove said that no students are believed to have been involved in the case. The statement added that Messmer was not a full-time employee and served solely in his role as a track coach prior to his resignation.

The district said that Messmer had passed a background check prior to the beginning of his employment with the district in 2021.