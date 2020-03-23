Suburban Couple Gets Married Over Facebook Live During Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many couples planning on tying the knot this time of year, one suburban couple had to change their plans during the coronavirus outbreak - deciding to go a more unconventional route for their nuptials.

Joe and Jenny Stecher, of Mount Prosect, paid their deposits, set a theme and completely planned a wedding for March 21 but had to cancel their plans entirely due to the pandemic.

In the late evening of March 20, the couple decided to still carry out their wedding the next day in a way that was different from what they had imagined - choosing instead to get married in their front yard and broadcast it on Facebook Live for loved ones who couldn't be there.

At the time, about 100 people watched the wedding live over Facebook. As of March 23, the Facebook Live had been viewed more than 600 times with hundreds of comments of congratulations.

Posted by Joe Stecher on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Joe Stecher said they had viewers from Belgium, Germany, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico as well as 25 different states.

"Our pastor came out to marry us in-person, even some friends and neighbors gathered outside, maintaining six inches of social distancing space of course, and celebrated our ceremony together," Joe Stecher said.