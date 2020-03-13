Suburban Bolingbrook Hospital Offers Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Bolingbrook is piloting a drive-thru coronavirus testing system at its suburban facility.

In order to help prevent the spread of infection amid the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals in other parts of the country including New York and Seattle have also introduced drive-thru testing.

The screening at Advocate Good Shepherd is for patients with mild symptoms who don't require hospital evaluation and have obtained a testing authorization number from their local health department, according to Kristen Johnson with Advocate Aurora Health.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois will close due to the coronavirus.

The health system encourages people who believe they've been exposed to the coronavirus or exhibit symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing to contact their physician. Once they have an authorization number, they can then schedule an outpatient test at Good Shepherd’s ambulance bay, Johnson added.

After the tests are conducted, patients are instructed to self-quarantine at home while waiting for results.