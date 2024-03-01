Suburban animal shelter searching for puppy stolen from foster family's yard

An animal shelter in the northwest suburbs is desperately searching for a puppy that was taken from his foster family's yard.

"Buzz," a 3-month-old black lab shepherd mix, was stolen from his foster family's backyard on Wednesday night near West Highland and Woodland avenues in Antioch, according to the Wheeling-based Heartland Animal Shelter.

The puppy was last seen being put into a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara in a subdivision behind Bootleggers Bar and Grill off of Grasslake Road.

As of Friday morning, "Buzz" was still missing, according to an update on the shelter's Facebook page.

The case is being investigated by police.

Anyone who may see "Buzz" is asked to contact the shelter by emailing dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org or by calling 847-296-6400 ext. 1003.