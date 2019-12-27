Suburban Animal Rescue Seeks Donations Following Transport Van Crash

An animal rescue based in north suburban Morton Grove is seeking donations following a crash involving one of its transport vans last week.

On Dec. 17, Wrightway Rescue’s transport van, which was filled with more than 40 animals, was involved in an accident after leaving its downstate Illinois facility in Murphysboro, staff members said.

“Every crate shattered within the van,” said Rochelle Michalek, director of operations for Wrightway Rescue. “The van was totaled, so before the first responders got there, the animals had found a way out.”

Emergency responders quickly jumped into action – many of them even put animals into their coats and vehicles. The majority of the animals sustained minor injuries, and most have since been adopted.

One of the dogs named “Layton” spent four days in the emergency room for injuries including a broken leg and lung contusions.

“We’re happy to say she made a full recovery, but it was very touch and go,” Michalek said.

As a result of the crash, Wrightway is in need of a new transport van as well as crates and supplies.