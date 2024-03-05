Stunned family seeks answers after postal worker killed in expressway shooting

Roy Shannon, Jr. is grappling with a traumatic loss after his 41-year-old brother Damian Dunning was shot and killed in an expressway shooting over the weekend.

Despite the enormity of the loss the family has suffered, Shannon says he is not angry.

“I’m more so hurt because I got to watch my mom put her son in the ground and my nephew grow up without a father,” he said.

Roy always loved being Damian's bigger brother, and said that Dunning was someone who made friends with ease.

“The kid was loved by everyone, he didn’t have an enemy in this world," he said.

Early Monday morning, he got a devastating call that he could have never imagined receiving.

“My sister called me, tell me Damian’s dead. Shot on the expressway and killed," he recounts.

Illinois State Police say an unknown individual opened fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the Stevenson ramp toward DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Though authorities haven't confirmed a motive in the shooting, Shannon believes that it was road rage-related.

“It started off as road rage. Whoever did it had something to prove ..wanted to flex and show how big they are…but they are weak in my eyes," he said.

Tragically, this is the second shooting death for this family in a month. In February, a cousin- Loyce Wright was fatally shot while working at a Family Dollar store in the Austin neighborhood.

Another cousin, Shannon Evans was critically wounded in a shooting that also took place Sunday night on the South Side.

“None of the shootings are connected in any way," Shannon said.

Dunning is being remembered as a devoted family man and as an entrepreneur, and the family is struggling to come to grips with the loss as he leaves behind his 7-year-old son.

“I can forgive if I knew what happened, and why you did it and if you truly want to change your life," Shannon said.

The family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and to help with expenses for Dunning's son.