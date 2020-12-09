christmas illinois

Study Reveals Illinois' Favorite Holiday Treat: Chocolate Santas

Midwestern people appear to enjoy holiday sweets from Oreo balls to cheesecake

A new study, based on data from Google Trends, showed Illinoisans favorite holiday treat is chocolate Santa Clauses.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined the Christmas treat of which people in each state eat a disproportionate amount based on search interest.

"In general, search volume is sky high across the country for fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread. But some states are serving up more obscure classics than others," the company said.

Local

yarn bombing 23 mins ago

Yarn Bombing Art Exhibition Comes to Chicago College

coronavirus illinois 43 mins ago

‘Chicago Restaurant Coalition' Calls on City Leaders to Restore Indoor Dining by January

In Illinois, chocolate Santas were overwhelmingly searched during the holiday season, according to the study. Meanwhile, in Indiana, many people appear to be searching for pudding.

In Wisconsin, Andes Peppermints came back as the most popular holiday treat. While in Michigan, the most searched Christmas dessert was cheesecake -- similar to several other states.

New Jersey was the only other state to have chocolate Santas as the most popular holiday treat. More unique finds include egg nog in Wyoming, Oreo balls in Iowa, peppermint kiss cookies in Minnesota and vegan Christmas cookies in Missouri.

According to the study, the highest ranking sweets were cheesecake, gingerbread, pudding and red velvet cake.

This article tagged under:

christmas illinoisChristmasholiday treatsIllinois holidays
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us