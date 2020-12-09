Study Reveals Illinois' Favorite Holiday Treat: Chocolate Santas

A new study, based on data from Google Trends, showed Illinoisans favorite holiday treat is chocolate Santa Clauses.

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined the Christmas treat of which people in each state eat a disproportionate amount based on search interest.

"In general, search volume is sky high across the country for fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread. But some states are serving up more obscure classics than others," the company said.

In Illinois, chocolate Santas were overwhelmingly searched during the holiday season, according to the study. Meanwhile, in Indiana, many people appear to be searching for pudding.

In Wisconsin, Andes Peppermints came back as the most popular holiday treat. While in Michigan, the most searched Christmas dessert was cheesecake -- similar to several other states.

New Jersey was the only other state to have chocolate Santas as the most popular holiday treat. More unique finds include egg nog in Wyoming, Oreo balls in Iowa, peppermint kiss cookies in Minnesota and vegan Christmas cookies in Missouri.

According to the study, the highest ranking sweets were cheesecake, gingerbread, pudding and red velvet cake.