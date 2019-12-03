Oshkosh

Student, Officer Injured in Another Wisconsin High School Shooting

The latest shooting happened at Oshkosh West High School

foto generica de police line tape 2

A student and a police officer were wounded Tuesday morning in another shooting at a Wisconsin high school, after the officer confronted the armed student. 

The shooting happened at Oshkosh West High School. The student and the officer were wounded and have been taken to hospitals, Oshkosh police said. 

The school district said in a statement that the school was locked down and students were being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents were told to reunite with students at the middle school, but identification will be required.

U.S. & World

Virginia 3 hours ago

2 Suspects Arrested in Fatal Shooting, Robbery at Virginia Denny’s

Vladimir Putin 1 hour ago

Putin Weighs Future Options as He Marks 20 Years in Power

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning, when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC

This article tagged under:

OshkoshwisconsinshootingHigh SchoolOshkosh West High School
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us