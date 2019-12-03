Student, Officer Injured in Another Wisconsin High School Shooting

A student and a police officer were wounded Tuesday morning in another shooting at a Wisconsin high school, after the officer confronted the armed student.

The shooting happened at Oshkosh West High School. The student and the officer were wounded and have been taken to hospitals, Oshkosh police said.

The school district said in a statement that the school was locked down and students were being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents were told to reunite with students at the middle school, but identification will be required.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning, when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded.