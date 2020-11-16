Streeterville

Streeterville Flooded by Broken Water Pipe Near Former Hancock Center

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A water main break flooded streets in the Streeterville neighborhood Monday morning on the Near North Side.

Authorities were called about 10 a.m. for flooding in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Video posted to social media showed flooded streets near 875 North Michigan Avenue, formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Why Gov. Pritzker Says Second Surge of Hospitalizations Could Be Worse Than Spring

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Deaths Up 260 Percent Since Beginning of October

A 12-inch water main broke between Walton to Chestnut on Mies Van Der Rohe, Department of Water Management spokeswoman Megan Vidis said in an email. The main was installed in 1926.

The water main was shut down after flooding five high-rises, Vidis said. Contractors were being brought in to begin pumping where it’s needed.

The water main repair most likely won’t be completed until later Monday evening, Vidis said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Streetervillehancockwater leak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us