Streeterville Flooded by Broken Water Pipe Near Former Hancock Center

A water main break flooded streets in the Streeterville neighborhood Monday morning on the Near North Side.

Authorities were called about 10 a.m. for flooding in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Video posted to social media showed flooded streets near 875 North Michigan Avenue, formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

A 12-inch water main broke between Walton to Chestnut on Mies Van Der Rohe, Department of Water Management spokeswoman Megan Vidis said in an email. The main was installed in 1926.

The water main was shut down after flooding five high-rises, Vidis said. Contractors were being brought in to begin pumping where it’s needed.

The water main repair most likely won’t be completed until later Monday evening, Vidis said.