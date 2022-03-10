Peoria

Stolen BMWs Recovered During 100-Mile Chase From Peoria to Chicago Area

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Several stolen BMW SUVs were recovered Thursday morning after they were taken from a dealership in the Peoria area and chased for more than 100 miles into the Chicago area.

Deputies in Grundy County were notified of an ongoing chase and set up spike strips on Interstate 80 near Morris, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three of the four stolen vehicles were hit by the strips, and two of those vehicles crashed, the sheriff’s office said. The occupants of those SUVs entered a chase car and they continued east.

Other police agencies were trying to stop the chase vehicle around I-80 and Interstate 355, the sheriff’s office said. Three of the four stolen vehicles were recovered.

Media reports said the cars had been taken from a dealership in the Peoria area.

Other details were not released.

