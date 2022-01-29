Steven Strauss, Owner of Iconic Wrigleyville Bar ‘Sluggers,' Dies at 76

Owner of legendary Wrigleyville bar "Sluggers" Steven Strauss has died at the age of 76, the family confirmed.

According to the family, Strauss died overnight Thursday unexpectedly, though no further details have been released at this time.

Before opening his own establishment, Strauss worked for his father's "shot and a beer" and package store, Symphony Liquors, located in the 4900 block of Chicago Avenue.

Years later, the Chicago Cubs fan made a personal impression on the Wrigleyville and Lake View neighborhoods after opening the Double Inn on Sheridan Road at age 27.

"It was here that he began his journey of welcoming, entertaining,

and conducting business in the area as a tavern owner," the family wrote in a release.

Soon after, Strauss opened Cheeks, located on Clark south of Diversey, which the family said was one of the first premiere LGBTQ bars in the Lake View community.

in 1985, Sluggers World Class Sports Bar & Grill, located at 3540 N. Clark Street, in what used to be an auto body garage. The family said it was one of a handful of bars in the area at the time.

During Strauss' time as owner, Sluggers saw two Chicago Bears Super Bowls, six Chicago Bulls NBA titles, three Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup titles, one Chicago White Sox World Series title and a one Cubs World Series title.

"It’s hard not to love, admire, and respect the man. He is salt of the earth

and good to everyone, whoever they are, wherever they are from, whatever

they are into, and whatever they look like," the family said.