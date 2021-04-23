State Police Say Man Shot By CPD Officer on Eisenhower Expressway Opened Fire First

Illinois State Police say preliminary information from an investigation into a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday afternoon showed a man opened fire first before being shot and wounded by a Chicago officer.

The man, who is a suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, was shot multiple times by a Chicago police officer during a confrontation on the expressway in the middle of rush hour, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force Zone 1, which is investigating the shooting, CPD officers were pursuing a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation when the man was "involved in a property damage crash."

"The subject exited the vehicle and fired," ISP said in an update Friday, citing preliminary information. "A CPD officer shot at and injured the subject. No officers were injured."

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, officers were conducting surveillance on a suspect in Jaslyn's case Thursday afternoon in the western suburbs.

Jaslyn was fatally shot Sunday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle with her father at a McDonald's drive-thru, according to police. Authorities say the girl was shot multiple times, and her father sustained a serious gunshot wound during the shooting.

Police said the suspect they were looking into fled and crashed his vehicle on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway between Manheim Road and 25th Avenue. He attempted to hijack a family’s vehicle, which was stopped in traffic, but he was first confronted by police officers.

It is unclear what exactly led to the shooting, but at least one Chicago police officer opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times, according to Brown.

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm details of the confrontation and shooting provided by Chicago or Illinois State Police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he is in unknown condition at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing into the fatal shooting of a young girl sitting in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday. NBC 5’s Charlie Wojciechowski has the story.

The Chicago Police Department is seeking other individuals involved in the Adams shooting, but it is unclear whether any additional suspects were taken into custody at this time.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the expressway shooting.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone with information on the Eisenhower shooting contact them at (847) 294-4400.