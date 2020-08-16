Staff Spots Cougar at Big Hill Park in Wisconsin Saturday

A parks and recreation staff member spotted a cougar at Big Hill Park in Beloit, Wisconsin Saturday.

The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook that one of their staff members found a cougar in Big Hill Park.

The city reported the sighting to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to the social media post.

In an illustration by the National Park Service explained that cougars are not found in modern-day Wisconsin; rather, bobcats continue to roam the state.

"The cougar once roamed throughout Wisconsin. Today, cougars from the western United States occasionally make their way through the state, but currently, bobcats are the only wild cat known to breed in Wisconsin," the illustration read.

According to the National Park Service, cougars have reddish, yellow to gray coats and can reach up to eight feet long, 27 to 31 inches high.

Bobcats, on the other hand, have spotted coats with banding down their legs and are typically five to nine inches long, the National Park Service illustration read.