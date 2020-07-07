Splash Pads, Cooling Centers to Open in Chicago as Officials Activate Heat Safety Protocols

With an oppressive heat wave continuing in the Chicago area, and with no relief in sight, city officials announced Tuesday that splash pads, cooling centers and other relief measures will be put into place for the rest of the week.

According to a press release from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office and the Office of Emergency Management, city residents will be able to access Chicago Park District splash pads through at least July 10, as heat indices are expected to reach, and potentially exceed, the 100-degree mark over the next few days.

“Every resident deserves safe shelter from the summer heat,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “Through this coordinated, collaborative and comprehensive citywide response, our departments and agencies are working around the clock to ensure that resources are readily available for every Chicagoan.”

As part of the city’s response to the heat, six cooling centers have been activated by DFSS, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through at least Friday:

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Avenue

King Center – 4314 South Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 West Wilson Avenue

South Chicago Center – 8650 South Commercial Avenue

Trina Davila Center – 4312 West North Avenue

Cooling centers will also be available at all Chicago Public Library branches and Chicago Park District Fieldhouses.

The cooling plan does include new measures designed to safeguard residents against the potential spread of coronavirus, with deep cleaning procedures in place and with reconfigured cooling areas that encourage social distancing. Face coverings are also required for those residents using the facilities.

The Chicago Transit Authority will also park more than 50 buses around the city to serve as mobile cooling centers, positioning them near Chicago Public Schools buildings.

Chicago residents will be able to get information on all the available cooling centers and facilities by dialing 311, or visiting the OEMC website.