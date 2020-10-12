Southwest Airlines Announces Plans to Add Service at O'Hare Airport Next Year

Southwest Arlines plans to offer flights out of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport next year, the airline announced Monday.

The company, which has long operated out of Midway Airport and will continue to do so, expects to add service to O'Hare Airport beginning in "the first half of 2021." Details on schedules and fares are expected to be released "soon," according to the announcement.

The airline noted that while Midway remains one if the busiest airports in its network, work is already underway to add service at O'Hare.

The Chicago expansion comes as the company also announced plans to return to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"Southwest owes decades of success to our employees and customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," CEO Gary Kelly said in a release. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."