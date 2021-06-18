Some Glenwood Residents Disrupted by Filming of Amazon Show ‘Paper Girls'

Some residents in suburban Glenwood voiced frustration after their drives home Thursday evening were interrupted by filming for the Amazon series "Paper Girls."

Justin Gunn, who lives on Park Drive, said he was met by a roadblock near his house.

“Instead of coming home, we could have been aware and gotten a hotel for the night or for a few nights while they made their production,” Gunn said.

Homeowner Karl Jackson, Jr. said, "We had to drive around for a number of minutes trying to find an entrance way to get to our home."

Jack-o'-lanterns have been placed in the community, and some trees have been embellished with toilet paper, both decorations for the series starring actress Ali Wong.

The series' storyline focuses on four girls delivering newspapers on the day after Halloween in 1988 when they become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers and get sent on an adventure, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The production company filming the series in Glenwood could not be reached for comment.

Brian Mitchell, Glenwood's village administrator, said the company notified residents impacted by the filming.

“They had a couple that they didn’t get to,” Mitchell said. “I tried to assist them with that to the best of my ability.”

Mitchell added he has been working with the company to make sure the closures are done properly. The village administrator also said he has been in contact with the company after residents shared their concerns.

“Anytime I have concerns from residents, I want to make sure that I address the concerns to the best of my ability or to those that have impacted or created issues with other people,” Mitchell said.