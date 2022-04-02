Some Areas Around Chicago Could Get Up to 3 Inches of Snow Saturday

Spring has officially begun, but Chicago's weather looks to still resemble winter - even this first weekend of April.

Rain and snow showers are on tap for some areas on Saturday, with precipitation continuing through the late afternoon, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Slushy snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible in the northern portion of the Chicago area, particularly in McHenry and Lake counties, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists said. Residents in those counties may experience as much as 3 inches of snow.

A few snowflakes will even be possible farther south, but accumulating snow isn't expected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A break will come soon after, but another round of winter weather won't be too far off.

The second half of the weekend will be much more pleasant. Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s are slated for both Sunday morning and afternoon.

Conditions will change in the evening - when another round of rain is expected to move in.

Showers will continue to begin the work week Monday, but will move out of the area by the afternoon.

After that, get ready for even more rain.

Showers are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures at 50 and 57 degrees, respectively.

Temperatures will dip to a high of 47 degrees Thursday, when rain showers are in the cards again.