Soggy Days Ahead For First Weekend of October in Chicago Area

After a summer-like day to start the month, showers and storms are likely in store for the first weekend of October in the Chicago area.

Incorporating a mix of sun and clouds, the Chicago area was uniquely warm Friday with temperature highs reaching the mid-80s to around 90 degrees in southern counties.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the average high temperature for Oct. 1 in Chicago is 69 degrees. Friday will likely be the the warmest day for the next several months.

The area will remain fairly warm Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, as scattered showers move in by morning. In the afternoon and evening hours, soaking showers and thunderstorms will cover most of the region.

The storms will continue into Sunday morning, then travel eastward and stay nearby, according to the latest forecast models.

Sunday could cool down slightly with high temperatures in the mid-70s across most of the area.

The rain could return to start the work week, along with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.