Snowfall Totals

Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Ottawa in LaSalle County is reporting over four inches of snowfall

shutterstock_129094814 snow nieve chicago TLMD
SHUTTERSTOCK

After weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures, the Chicago area got a taste of winter on Saturday morning as light snow fell across the region.

Some areas saw more than four inches of snow, including Ottawa in LaSalle County, but most cities saw between one-to-two inches of snowfall thanks to the weather system.

How much did your area get? Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Local

Cook County:

Countryside – 1.3 inches

Midway International Airport – 0.6 inches

O’Hare International Airport – 0.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Somonauk – 2 inches

Grundy County:

Coal City – 1.9 inches

LaSalle County:

Ottawa – 4.3 inches

Livingston County:

Streator – 3 inches

Will County:

Joliet – 1.4 inches

Plainfield – 1.4 inches

Rockdale – 1.6 inches

Romeoville – 1.5 inches

