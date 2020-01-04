Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

After weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures, the Chicago area got a taste of winter on Saturday morning as light snow fell across the region.
Some areas saw more than four inches of snow, including Ottawa in LaSalle County, but most cities saw between one-to-two inches of snowfall thanks to the weather system.
How much did your area get? Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
Cook County:
Countryside – 1.3 inches
Midway International Airport – 0.6 inches
O’Hare International Airport – 0.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk – 2 inches
Grundy County:
Coal City – 1.9 inches
LaSalle County:
Ottawa – 4.3 inches
Livingston County:
Streator – 3 inches
Will County:
Joliet – 1.4 inches
Plainfield – 1.4 inches
Rockdale – 1.6 inches
Romeoville – 1.5 inches