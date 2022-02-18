Snow Squall Warning Issued for Portions of Northern Illinois

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for several northern Illinois counties late Friday, warning of extremely dangerous travel conditions and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

The warning, which was issued after 8 p.m., remains in effect until 9:45 p.m. for portions of Lake, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties in the Chicago area as well as Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and Boone counties.

At 8:41 p.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Muskego to near Rockford Airport to near Coleta, moving southeast at 30 miles per hour, according to forecasters.

A new Snow Squall Warning was issued for far northern Illinois, including into far northwestern Chicago suburbs, as well as the I-88 corridor from near DeKalb and westward. Those planning to travel I-39,. I-90, & I-88, consider delaying until after 11 pm! #ILwx https://t.co/EvtyV5G1DG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 19, 2022

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions, the NWS said.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see you or stop.

The National Weather Service in Romeoville tweeted Friday's snow squall warning was the second one ever issued by its office, with the first one being issued earlier this winter.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.