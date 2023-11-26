Skokie pizzeria vandalized with swastika graffiti, police say

Police in north suburban Skokie are investigating after a pizzeria was defaced with graffiti that included a swastika, according to authorities.
At around 10:34 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Skokie Police Department responded to EJ's Pizzeria, 9149 Gross Point Rd. for a report of criminal damage, police said in a news release. According to authorities, a swastika with a heart had been drawn on a window at the front of the business.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
