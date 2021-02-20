Six Flags to Reopen Parks This Spring, Hire Thousands of Workers

Six Flags Great America announced plans to open theme parks this spring, starting with hiring 4,000 seasonal workers.

Six Flags is set to open its gates to the public on April 24, pending approval from state and local officials, the company said. Coming this summer, Hurricane Harbor Chicago and Rockford have plans to open May 29.

The parks do not yet have a way to reserve a time slot for the 2021 season.

In preparation for the reopening, both Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor are hiring seasonal employees, such as ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage workers.

Pay rates for jobs at Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor begin at $11 per hour, according to the company. Individuals interested in applying -- click here.

As the coronavirus pandemic persists through the area, Six Flags created a list of safety protocols in May 2020, which will continue to be implemented with the reopening.

The theme parks require all guests and employees to wear masks throughout the visit and enforce card or mobile payments. According to the health and safety protocols, guests can convert cash to a pre-paid Visa debit card within the park.

When visiting the parks, guests should be prepared to receive a temperature check and practice social distancing. Six Flags is implementing a new parking web-based reservation system.

For a full list of Six Flags safety guidelines, click here.