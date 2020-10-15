Six Flags Opening for First Time This Year as Holiday Lights Experience

Six Flags Great America has announced plans to open for this first time this year, but not in the way many fans might think.

While there won't be any rides, the park announced Thursday that it plans to open as a holiday lights experience with "over two and a half million dazzling lights" beginning Nov. 27.

“Visiting Great America’s Holiday in the Park has become a much loved family tradition and we look forward to welcoming guests back to our park to celebrate the season," Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi said in a statement. "As always, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and our new health and wellness protocols create an environment that allows everyone to safely experience the magic of the holidays."

The light display will take place across the park's 300-acre property and will also include socially-distanced, outdoor entertainment and photo opportunities with costumed characters, the park said.

The event will run on weekends and select weekdays through Dec. 27. Capacity restrictions and other safety measures will be in place, officials said, adding that guests will need to reserve their spots online and stagger arrival times.

Those who do enter the park will be subject to a thermal imaging system for temperature checks and touchless bag checks, according to a release. Anyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks while inside the grounds and advanced cleaning procedures will be in place, the park said.