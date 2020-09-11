Showers on Tap for Saturday in Chicago Area, Few Thunderstorms Possible

Rain may put a damper on your weekend plans, with the majority of the Chicago area expected to see showers for several hours on Saturday.

Rain will likely start in the morning hours and is expected to last until the late afternoon and early evening, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. In Northwest Indiana, showers may not pass until later in the evening.

Brant & Joey Miller

While severe weather isn't expected to be an issue, a couple of thunderstorms are possible Saturday.

A second line of showers is expected to move eastward overnight Saturday into early Sunday, but it appears the rain won't last long.

It looks like the sun will come back in the daytime hours, with temperatures in the 70s.

The coming work week may begin with some sprinkles early Monday, but conditions are expected to be dry through the rest of the week.