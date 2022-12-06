Shots Fired During Attempted Theft of Catalytic Converter in Irving Park, Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after shots were fired early Tuesday on the city's northwest side during an attempted theft of a car's catalytic converter, officials say.

According to authorities, police received a call of shots fired at approximately 2:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Grace Street in Irving Park. Upon arriving at the scene, a male victim told officials that he observed several individuals attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. One of the suspects noticed the victim watching the attempted theft and pointed a firearm at him, Chicago police say.

According to police, the victim then drew his own firearm and fired shots at the suspect. The suspects then entered multiple vehicles and fled the scene, officials say.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to authorities, the victim was not injured, but was transported to a nearby hospital for chest pain.

No one was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.