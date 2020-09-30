Shorter Distances Available During 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Event

This year, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon isn't just for marathoners.

The marathon's 2020 Virtual Experience makes it possible for runners to sign up for a distance ranging from a mile to a half marathon, all while being part of the world-class Chicago racing event.

Registration is free, and distances include a mile, 5K, 8K and a half marathon.

Here's how to sign up: Click on this link to view a menu of distances to choose from, then pick your race and enter your information.

Once you sign up, check your inbox for an email with info about the race and different ways to participate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE VIRTUAL 1 MILE, 5K, 8K or HALF MARATHON

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon Virtual Experience starts on Monday, Oct. 5, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 11, the date that would have been the 43rd running of this year's race, which was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who registered for the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon "will have the exclusive opportunity to run the marathon distance as a part of the Virtual Experience," while anyone can participate in the shorter races.

"We're inviting everyone to run with us in their own communities and celebrate their achievement virtually with the global running community," Chicago Marathon organizers said in a statement. "Shorter distances from the mile to the half marathon will be available for novice runners to veteran marathoners to take part in a new kind of running experience."

The Virtual Experience also offers ways to "cheer on runners virtually, support event charity partners and share stories that highlight the individuals and communities that make the Chicago Marathon the people’s race."

Learn more at chicagomarathon.com.