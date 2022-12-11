Shooting Outside Chicago Bar Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured

Chicago police say a suspect remains at-large Sunday after a shooting left three people dead and another injured on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.

A male gunman opened fire at the scene, striking at least four people.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai, police said.

A fourth victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot in the head, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago police.

No further information was available, and an investigation remains ongoing.