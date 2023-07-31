Chicago police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found overnight in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood near Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to officials, staff members at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, located 251 E. Huron at 12:40 a.m. reported hearing shots in the street in the area near the hospital. A witness also reported that someone had fired shots from an unknown vehicle, police said.

According to officials, police recovered several shell casings in the 300 block of E. Huron.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are investigating, officials said.