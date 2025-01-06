Two recent tragedies involving Illinois families over the holidays in Mexico -- the killing of three family members and the shooting death of a father days later -- have rekindled debate over traveler safety in parts of the country.

A Chicago teen, his uncle and father, who had traveled to the country for a birthday celebration trip, were shot on Christmas Eve along a roadside in the north-central state of Durango. The teen's father, Vicente Peña Jr., 38, and uncle, Antonio “Tony” Fernandez, 44, both from Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, were killed in the attack, along with a third relative.

The teenager was seriously hurt and placed in a coma. He was later airlifted to the U.S. for extended treatment.

According to authorities, the group was traveling in an SUV with Illinois license plates when they were attacked in what officials described as a surge in violent crime in the area.

Although there's no sign the murders were related to drug trafficking, the area is experiencing a power struggle and increase in violence following the arrests of "El Mayo" Zambada - the longtime leader of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel - and Los Chapitos - the four sons of notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo.

The power struggles in Sinaloa have an impact in the bordering state of Durango as well as events that have occurred in the so-called "Golden Triangle," an area shared by Durango, Sinaloa and Chihuahua, which serves as the center of drug production, said drug trafficking specialist Elaine Carey.

Carey said a transition of power is unfolding between cartels, and this period could be extended.

"But if that will happen, whether it is possible, it can take months or even years," she said, translated from Spanish.

According to the expert, obtaining control of the roads is vital to gaining power.

As it stands, authorities can't reach the area due to the complex geography and the peoples' submission to drug lords, who buy silence not only through fear.

"The proceeds from drug trafficking are helping these villages with many things like a health system, churches, everything," she said.

The "Golden Triangle," however, isn't the only hot zone.

Rockford resident Jesús Macías was shot in the central Mexico state of Zacatecas while visiting family for the holidays. The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory for the state due to crime and kidnapping.

Macías was shot after refusing to stop at what his family described as an improvised checkpoint by unknown individuals. Relatives told NBC Chicago authorities have yet to provide answers on the shooting.

Those who travel to Durango, where the group of relatives was shot, should "exercise increased caution due to crime," according to the State Department.

"Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Durango state," the department warned.

Experts encourage U.S. residents with family in these areas to postpone travel and take extreme security measures if a visit is necessary.